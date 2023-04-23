Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors accounts for 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 132,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,945. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

ETD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

