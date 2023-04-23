ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $3.03 on Major Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00010951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $326.48 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.09992674 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $7,688,093.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

