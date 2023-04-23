Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

