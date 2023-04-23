Everdome Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and $1.68 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

