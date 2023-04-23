Everscale (EVER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.34 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $115.53 million and $2.34 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

