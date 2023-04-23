Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

