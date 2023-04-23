F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

