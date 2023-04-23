Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,763,200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 704,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,065,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 551,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 232,355 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $12,672,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $773.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

