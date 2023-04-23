Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.