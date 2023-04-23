Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,229 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,640,455 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.48 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.