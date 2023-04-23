Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 626.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $219.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.