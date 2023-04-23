Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

