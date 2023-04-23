Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

