First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. 1,444,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,662. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

