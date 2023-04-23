First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. 23,975,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,597,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

