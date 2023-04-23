First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.22. 76,810,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,202,464. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

