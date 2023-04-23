First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $7.28 on Friday, hitting $172.65. 1,726,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,050. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

