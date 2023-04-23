First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Stories

