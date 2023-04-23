First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $45.48. 579,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,312. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

