FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.25.

FSV stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.03.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

