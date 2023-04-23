Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $459.02 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $459.02 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,528,513,397 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,526,582,483.788715 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03211004 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $14,126,185.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

