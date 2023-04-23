Floki Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $264.08 million and $11.80 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,326,489,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Floki Inu Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

