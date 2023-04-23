Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 239,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

