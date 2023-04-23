Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.