Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 298,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

