FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

FOXA opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

