Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.