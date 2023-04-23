FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $11.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.90. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.47. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

