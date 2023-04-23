FY2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raised by Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRU. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.78.

TSE MRU opened at C$76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a one year low of C$65.30 and a one year high of C$78.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

