G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,809.38 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001239 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

