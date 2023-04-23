Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Reduced by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 4.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.06%.
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
