Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GPC opened at $166.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

