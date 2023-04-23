GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

GeoPark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

About GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. State Street Corp raised its position in GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

