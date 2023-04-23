GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRKGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. State Street Corp raised its position in GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

