Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises 3.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.67% of Globus Medical worth $49,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

