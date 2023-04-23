Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0635 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $18.42 million and $292,886.23 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

