GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

