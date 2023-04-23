GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,019. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

