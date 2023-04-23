GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kroger worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Kroger by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

KR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,298. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,505 shares of company stock worth $8,519,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.