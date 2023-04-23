GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

