GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 8,795 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 3.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,023. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

