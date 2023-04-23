GYEN Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.17 million and $58,356.64 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

