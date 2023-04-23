Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

