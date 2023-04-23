Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,604,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,408.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 315,362 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

