Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

