Handelsbanken Lowers Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) to Underperform

Handelsbanken cut shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROYUF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Unibrew A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.67.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of ROYUF stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.