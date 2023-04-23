Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 236.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,222 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.44% of Harsco worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Harsco stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

