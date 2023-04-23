HC Wainwright Comments on Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.