HC Wainwright Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

KPTI opened at $4.09 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $466.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

