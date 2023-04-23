HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.25-18.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5-64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.60 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.87.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $281.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.