Head to Head Comparison: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.47 billion 0.60 $183.00 million $0.69 29.15 Onfolio $2.22 million 3.04 -$4.23 million ($1.12) -1.18

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 9 0 2.69 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 7.41% 17.90% 8.77% Onfolio -272.00% -31,906.55% -27,688.79%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Onfolio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.